DOH urged the public on Monday to regenerate their vaccine certificates, as the QR codes obtained before February 7 will no longer be readable and will become outdated.

The new version of VaxCertPH portal, the country’s covid vaccine certificate system, was added with more features thus updating the QR codes for the fully-vaccinated individuals.

People who will sign up on vaxcert.doh.gov.ph 48-hours after getting fully vaccinated will be able to get their VaxCertPH digital certificate with their own QR code on it.

The individuals may also request a copy of the certificate from the local government unit.

This digital certificate is along with the list of the new requirements for inbound travelers to Puerto Princesa City which will be effective on February 1-15, 2022.

Loren Jane Tumalac
is a student-intern researcher of Palawan News and is currently studying Bachelor of Secondary Education at Palawan State University. She reports the regular covid updates and supports the data gathering of current events. She identifies herself as a local poet and a fictional writer, while her other interests also include singing and photography.

