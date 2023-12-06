The Department of Health (DOH) has accredited the provincial government’s SPS-CARES program.

In a ceremony held Tuesday, December 5, DOH Mimaropa Regional Director, Dr. Mario Baquilod, and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Faye Erika Labrador presented the certificate at the PGP Convention Center at the Provincial Capitol Compound.

The SPS-CARES program, which stands for “Sugpuin iligal na droga: Palaweno’y aasenso, Susulong sa progreso – Community Aftercare & Reintegration Enhancement for Sustainability”, received recognition for meeting the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s minimum requirements for implementing the Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBDRP) for Persons Who Use Drugs (PWUDs).

Eduardo Modesto Rodriguez, the Program Manager of SPS-CARES, emphasized the program’s commitment to intensifying the CBDRP and aftercare initiatives for PWUDs.

The objective is to guide individuals away from illegal drugs, facilitating a transformative journey toward a renewed life.

The provincial accreditation as a crucial step in addressing the challenges posed by drug addiction in Palawan, underlining the local government’s dedication to fostering a drug-free and progressive community.