Israeli company Ratio Petroleum Ltd., one of the petroleum service contractors of the Department of Energy, will conduct a 3D seismic survey in the East Palawan Basin this March.

The energy department announced on Monday that Ratio, operating under Petroleum Service Contract No. 76, has engaged Shearwater GeoServices to deploy its seismic survey vessel, the SW Thuridur, to gather 3D seismic data within a zone situated roughly 150 kilometers east of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

DOE said it has approved the seismic survey as part of Ratio’s obligations for SC 76.

It said It enjoys full support from the local government of Palawan and relevant government agencies, including the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), National Security Council (NSC), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), Department of National Defense (DND), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), Bureau of Customs (BOC), Bureau of Immigration (BI), Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ), and Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD).

READ RELATED STORY: DOE: Israel’s Ratio Petroleum reports two prospects in East Palawan

“The comprehensive 3D seismic survey will employ a state-of-the-art technology and methodologies to acquire a high-resolution imaging of the subsurface geology,” the DOE stated.

“By capturing detailed and high-quality seismic data within the block, Ratio aims to enhance its understanding of the basin’s geological characteristics, gather high-quality geophysical data, identify optimal drilling locations with greater precision, and assess the potential for new oil and gas discoveries in offshore East Palawan,” the department added.

The 3D seismic study is projected to span approximately 35 days, covering an area of about 1,500 square kilometers for the collection of modern 3D seismic data.

The DOE said the country has experienced a significant gap in seismic survey activity over the past eight years.

“Ratio’s work commitment to conduct the seismic survey aligns with the current administration’s support to bolster the nation’s energy security, unlock the Basin’s untapped resources, and stimulate the exploration and development of oil and gas in the country,” said the DOE.

The agency also said that the survey marks a notable achievement in their petroleum exploration endeavors, showcasing their commitment to exploring high-potential opportunities in emerging regions alongside the established Malampaya Field in the Northwest Palawan Basin.

The DOE expresses confidence that the findings from the 3D seismic survey will mitigate risks associated with prospects and unleash the hydrocarbon potential of the East Palawan Basin.

In 2023, Ratio informed the DOE of its discovery of two potential petroleum plays, comprising over 20 leads, within its service contract block in Palawan.

This finding came after the completion of the initial phase of its work program in October 2020.

Energy Secretary Raphael Lottila said then that the petroleum company will further investigate these leads to transform them into viable prospects for well drilling, aiming to confirm the existence of oil and gas deposits in the region.