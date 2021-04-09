Doctor, patient in CSGH verbal scuffle that went viral make amends

A screenshot of the viral video of a female CSGH doctor in an apparent altercation with a patient, who was taking the video. The original poster has since deleted the video.

The Culion Sanitarium and General Hospital (CSGH) announced that the patient and doctor who engaged in a shouting match recorded in a viral video have reconciled and are taking steps to retract the video on social media.

Hospital management also appealed to the public not to harshly criticize the unnamed doctor based on how she behaved towards the patient in the video. In a statement released on Thursday (April 8), the management explained that both doctor and patient exchanged hurtful words which ended up in their shouting match.

“Para sa mga nakakita ng video, kami ay humihingi ng inyong responsableng paggamit ng social media. Kabilang dito ay ang pag-iwas sa paggawa ng conclusion base sa hindi kumpletong larawan ng mga pangyayari at sa patuloy na pagkalat o posting nito. Ang doktor na nasa video ay ang doktor na nag-oopera ng mga pasyente sa COVID-19 operating room – isang frontliner. Sinasakripisyo niya ang panahon na wala sa piling ng kanyang pamilya dahil nagtatrabaho siya dito sa CSGH,” a statement from the CSGH read.

The patient, who took the video of the incident, suffered a “missed abortion” and was referred to the CSGH by the nearby Coron District Hospital, the hospital explained. This occurs when the fetus dies in the womb but does not get expelled by the body immediately. Because of her condition, she was reportedly told to undergo dilation and curettage (D&C) to remove the dead fetus and bilateral tubal ligation (BTL) by the nurse on duty. However, the patient wanted to speak to a doctor to understand her condition more. This is when the doctor came to her to explain the procedure and why the abortion occurred, but the conversation evolved into a heated exchange.

“Sa una ay maganda ang kanilang pag-uusap subalit sa palitan ng mga akusasyon at ‘di magandang salita ay uminit ang diskusyon na nauwi sa pagtatalo na nasaksihan sa video. Nasaktan ng pasyente ang doktor at ang pasyente ay nasaktan din sa mga nasabi ng doktor,” the statement furrther said.

“Ginusto ng pasyente na mag-DAMA (Discharge Against Medical Advice) subalit sya ay pinagpayuhan ng pamunuan ng ospital sa risk o banta sa kanyang kalusugan kung hindi sya magpaparaspa (D&C),” it added.

According to the statement, the patient eventually consented to a D&C and was not charged for the operation by virtue of the Malasakit Program, or Republic Act 11463. Both patient and doctor are now taking steps to remove the viral video to prevent further misunderstandings.

