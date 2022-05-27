Dr. Ramon Docto was reappointed as Palawan State University’s (PSU) president for a second term.

Docto’s reappointment and oath taking came on Thursday after the university’s Board of Regents (BOR) and Evaluation Committee decided in favor of his reappointment based on the merits of his performance in the preceding term.

Docto, the 8th PSU university president, assumed office on July 6, 2018, serving for four years, with his term ending in July 2022.

The City Council previously expressed support for Docto’s reappointment as PSU’s president.

- Advertisement -

Docto, 61, was born in Cauayan, Negros Occidental, and served as the director of the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP) before being elected president of PSU. He has a Bachelor of General Science, a Master of Educational Administration, and a Doctorate in Environmental Science.

On Monday, the City Council unanimously approved Resolution No.1701-2022, which supported Docto’s reappointment as president of the university.