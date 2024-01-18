Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. of the Department of National Defense criticized the Chinese foreign ministry for directing “low and gunter level talk” at President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in response to the Palace’s congratulatory message to the newly elected Taiwanese President.

“It is unfortunate that the PRC Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson stooped to such low and gutter-level talk, resorting to insulting our President and the Filipino nation and further debasing herself, the Ministry, and the Party she represents in the process,” Teodoro said.

Teodoro retorted that China remained far from the Philippines, “being a nation and people enjoying the privileges, rights, and freedoms of a democratic society.”

Teodoro said that spokesperson Mao Ning was just “an agent of a party and system of government incompatible with our way of life and who routinely spouts state-sanctioned propaganda and disinformation would go that far and that low.”

On Tuesday, Spokesman Mao told Marcos to “read more books to properly understand the ins and outs of the Taiwan issue.”

Mao reacted after Marcos congratulated the democratic election of Lai Ching-te, whom he addressed as president.