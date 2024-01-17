To enhance cybersecurity infrastructure and processes, Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr., disclosed that the Department of National Defense (DND) is undertaking a transition to stricter operational security during a conference on Tuesday.

The Stratbase ADR Institute organized cybersecurity in partnership with the Embassy of Canada in Manila, Teodoro said.

Teodoro said the vulnerabilities in cyberspace meant that the DND had to transition into stricter operational security.

“It starts with individual security, facility security, digital hygiene, and the architecture that we’re going to put into our systems,” Teodoro said.