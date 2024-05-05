Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro again denied that the Department of National Defense has in one way or another agreed to a “new model” of an agreement with China, which he described as a “devious machination through their Embassy in Manila.”

Teodoro also mentioned the recent condemnation of the Chinese Coast Guard’s and maritime militia’s actions against Filipino fishermen and the Philippine Coast Guard in Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) in the recent SQUAD meeting in Honolulu, Hawaii, and expressed curiosity about the new statements from the Chinese Embassy.

In the latest incident, CCG vessels fired water cannons on PCG vessels, damaging equipment worth millions of pesos.

Teodoro stated that since assuming office as defense secretary, he has not allowed any communications between the department and the Chinese Embassy, the last official contact being when Ambassador Huang Xilian paid a courtesy call to his office.

“During the said courtesy call, there was no discussion or briefing on any ‘gentleman’s agreement’ or ‘new model,’ which is contrary to the Chinese Embassy’s pronouncements,” Teodoro said in an official statement released by the DND on Sunday, May 5, noting that the “charade must stop.”

“I am issuing this statement to generate awareness on this clear attempt by China to advance another falsehood in order to divide our people and distract us from their unlawful presence and actions in our EEZ (exclusive economic zone),” he said.

The defense chief likewise called on the Filipino people, the media, and the international community to be aware and “beware of China’s methods of manipulation, interference, and malign influence in furthering its own interests.”

Last April 27, the DND also released a statement denying knowledge or being a party to any internal agreement with China regarding Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea since President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. assumed office.

“The narrative that unnamed or unidentified Chinese officials are propagating is another crude attempt to advance a falsehood,” the statement read.

Teodoro said what China is doing is releasing false narratives to swing the attention of the people away from the real issues in WPS that are causing tension in the region, “which is China’s obstinate refusal to adhere to UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea), which they are a signatory to.”

“We will never enter into any agreement that will compromise our sovereignty and sovereign rights under the UNCLOS, as affirmed by the 2016 Arbitral Ruling,” he said.