The defense department and the armed forces commenced the year with the annual New Year’s Call on January 12.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. and AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. led the coordinated ceremony, bringing together defense leaders, high-ranking officers, and distinguished visitors.

“The Joint DND-AFP Traditional New Year’s Call is a time-honored practice that represents the military’s close ties with its commanders. This gathering is more than a formal meet-and-greet.; it demonstrates the defense department’s and the armed force’s commitment to the nation,” the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) explained in a statement.

Senior Military Assistants to the President, Civilian Officials from the SND and GHQ, Foreign Armed Forces Attaches, Presidents of Financial Institutions, AFP, and Major Services Sergeants Major, along with their spouses, attended the event, fostering a sense of unity and fellowship.

Teodoro and Brawner also took the opportunity to reflect on the successes of the previous year. The event served as a platform to showcase the organizations’ achievements, reinforcing their commitment to the flag and the country. It also provided a forum for top defense and military leaders to express their goals and directions for the upcoming year, setting the stage for the challenges and triumphs ahead.

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) held its New Year’s Call on January 11, 2024, with military personnel, PAF Unit Commanders, Senior Officers, and Foreign Armed Forces Attaches among the attendees.

“The New Year’s Call is especially significant for the military since it fosters a sense of unity, esprit de corps, and camaraderie among the ranks. It is an opportunity for commanders to show gratitude for their accomplishments over the previous year and reaffirm their commitment to the flag and country,” the PAF said.

The celebration featured various acts, showcasing the abilities of its personnel and adding a lively touch to the festivities.