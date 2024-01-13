DMCI Power Corporation has ceased operations at its plant in Barangay Rio Tuba, Bataraza, following the National Power Corporation’s decision to disallow Universal Charge on Missionary Electrification (UCME) subsidy.

Palawan Electric Cooperative (Paleco) information officer, Maria Janelle Rebusada, said earlier this week that DMCI Power Corporation (DPC) ceased its two-megawatt Rio Tuba plant operations on January 1, following the National Power Corporation’s (Napocor) denial of subsidy release.

“Rebusada explained that one of the reasons was the absence of the Rio Tuba DPC satellite plant from the list covered by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) order dated March 10, 2021.

Consequently, this means that Napocor lacks the authority to pay the UCME subsidy to DPC.

She disclosed this information at a press conference on January 8, co-hosted with the Puerto Princesa City government, as part of her presentation on Paleco General Manager Engr. Rez Contrivida’s accomplishments for the year 2023.

“Kung naalala niyo, nag-request si GM sa DMCI na kung maaari ay tulungan tayo doon sa Rio Tuba—kaya si DMCI nagtayo siya doon ng maliliit na planta na para doon lang sa kanila—para maayos yong tinatawag nating power quality at power reliability,” Rebusada said.

“So, na install yan noong 2023. However, hindi pinayagan ni Napocor na bigyan ng subsidy yong generation ng power doon sa Rio Tuba kaya nag-stop (…) ang operation ng planta doon at ibinalik na natin sila sa grid,” she added.

She noted that Paleco, in response to complaints about households experiencing lower voltage levels, has dispatched an automatic voltage regulator (AVR) to Rio Tuba to ensure a constant voltage level.

DPC commenced operations in Rio Tuba in July 2023 after constructing a satellite power plant to bridge the gap in supply requirements.