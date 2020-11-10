DMCI Power wins CSR of the Year tilt at Asian Power Awards

In a statement sent Tuesday, the DPC said the award stands as a testimony to its “unwavering commitment in improving Filipino lives through sustainable business opportunities and community development programs”.

The 2020 Asian Power Awards has recognized DMCI Power Corporation’s (DPC) as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiative of the Year-Philippines for its “Rags-for-Profit” program, held digitally on October 27, 2020.

In a statement sent Tuesday, the DPC said the award stands as a testimony to its “unwavering commitment in improving Filipino lives through sustainable business opportunities and community development programs”.

The Rags-for-Profit program is a rag production project to give unemployed homemakers an opportunity to earn extra income. Women members of Liga ng Kababaihan ng Barangay Tawiran in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro were involved in implementing and managing the project.

“DPC and other companies located in Calapan buy a considerable amount of “basahan” or rags for operations and maintenance activities. The company saw this as an opportunity to start a livelihood program for the residents of Brgy. Tawiran who have basic sewing skills,” explained in the statement by Mogs Maramag, head of the DPC Corporate Affairs.

DPC was selected ahead of over 100 nominees across the Asia Pacific region, in recognition of its “groundbreaking projects and trailblazing initiatives in the power sector in Asia.”

Dubbed as the Oscar’s of the power industry, the Asian Power Award was organized by the Asian Power business magazine, a publication for the power generation, transmission, and distribution industry in the Asia Pacific.

“We humbly share this award with all the men and women of DMCI Power and with every community we continue to serve. This recognition continues to fuel our passion to push for our vision to become the prime mover of sustainable development and inclusive growth in the missionary areas,” DPC president Nestor D. Dadivas also said in the press statement.

DPC was established in 2006 to energize the small and remote islands in the country that are not connected to the main power grid. It currently operates in Masbate, Palawan, and Oriental Mindoro.

