DMCI Power recently embarked on a tree-planting initiative with the local offices of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Narra and Quezon, demonstrating its commitment to environmental stewardship and observing Arbor Day.

Ivan Andrew Garcia, the power company’s corporate relations officer, said Thursday in a statement that the collaborative effort on June 25 saw the planting of 200 endemic tree propagules in Barangay Taritien, Narra.

According to him, their endeavor is focused on safeguarding the wildlife resources of Taritien while bolstering the objectives of the National Greening Program (NGP), which are centered around biodiversity conservation and climate change mitigation.

Arbor Day is an annual observance dedicated to the planting, caring for, and celebration of trees. It is a day set every 25th of June to raise awareness about the importance of trees and their significant role in environmental conservation, sustainability, and overall well-being.

With the support of Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) chief Rex Velasco of Narra and CENRO chief Reynato Gonzaga of Quezon, around 50 personnel and employee-volunteers from DMCI Power planted the tree propagules.

Velasco and Gonzaga have been leading local initiatives to promote the NGP in their respective areas. DMCI Power said their active participation in the tree-planting activity further exemplified their dedication to the preservation and restoration of the environment.

DMCI Power’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs have also been bolstered by their commitment to executing various environmental and social development initiatives in the communities where they operate, Garcia said.