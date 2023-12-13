A place to learn and discover the latest aerial platforms and camera technologies.

DJI, the world’s leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, officially opened its newest retail store, the DJI Experience Store last Sunday, December 10, at SM City Puerto Princesa, making it the first DJI Authorized Retail Store in Palawan.

The 190.3 square-meter DJI Authorized Retail Store, the largest DJI Experience store in the Philippines, is located at Cyberzone, at the 2nd Level of SM City Puerto Princesa, a tech wonderland for those looking for the latest gadgets and electronic products. Keeping with the same brand experience, the interior design follows a similar look and feel of other DJI retail stores. The centerpiece is a flight cage, where customers can learn from the in-store pilots and see DJI drones in action.

On display and for sale will be DJI’s full range of aerial platforms and handheld products like the DJI MINI 4 PRO, MAVIC 3 CLASSIC, DJI MAVIC 3 CINE, AIR 3, AIR 2S, DJI MINI 3 PRO, DJI MINI 2 SE, DJI MINI 3, DJI AVATA, DJI FPV, DJI ACTION 2, ACTION 3, ACTION 4, DJI POCKET 2, DJI POCKET 3, DJI TELLO, DJI MIC and DJI OM 6 stabilized handheld gimbal. For Professional cinematographers and enterprise operators, they can also find the latest cinematic cameras DJI RS 3, DJI RS 3 MINI, and DJI RS 3 PRO handheld three-axis camera gimbal lineup at the store.

“Whether you are a professional interested in the latest creative camera technology or someone looking for your first drone, this is the place where you can come and experience it for yourself, talk to our product specialists, and get inspiration for your next creative project,” said Bonifacio V. Heralis, DJI Experience Store Palawan’s General Manager.

“We are very excited to expand our retail footprint in Palawan and provide a place where people can discover what this technology can do for them, whether for recreational purposes or their work. We hope to provide the place and the tools for creators and innovators to see a whole new world of creative possibilities.”

The DJI Experience Store is located at Cyberzone, Level 2, SM City Puerto Princesa, Palawan. Opening hours of the store are Sun to Thu, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Fri to Sat, 11:00 a.m. to 10 p.m.