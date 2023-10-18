The Sangguniang Panlalawigan has begun deliberations on a proposal to split the Department of Education (DepEd) Palawan into two Schools Division Offices (SDOs), namely North and South Division Offices.

The measure, in the form of a resolution addressed to Palawan’s congressional representatives and authored by board members Roseller Pineda, Ryan Maminta, and Rafael Ortega, Jr., seeks to provide more focused attention to schools and educators and to enhance service delivery for Palawan students.

Pineda emphasized the need for this division, explaining that while cities like Puerto Princesa have a single division, Palawan, being a vast province, requires a more localized approach.

“Actually, ang city ay highly urbanized, mayroon silang iisang division. Ang Palawan ay mayroon ding iisang division, pero ang sa Palawan ay i-divide natin into 2 to make it 3. North and South plus Puerto Princesa,” he said.

He also underlined that one of the key concerns that DepEd Palawan faces is how to quickly resolve issues in each school across the province. With only one Schools Division Superintendent (SDS) for the entire province of Palawan, visiting and supervising hundreds of schools, instructors, and students becomes difficult.

The resolution has been referred to the Basic Education Committee.