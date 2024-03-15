Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Allen Palacio, recently dismissed from the Philippine National Police service, has urged Malacañang to re-open an investigation into the deaths of Vietnamese national Kim Vu Dang and an individual named Jerry Ando.

Brigadier General Roger Quesada, the director of the Mimaropa Police Regional Office, issued an order to dismiss Palacio, the former spokesperson for the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), effective February 2.

He was allegedly involved in ransacking the Vu Dang residence and destroying the CCTV camera at the crime scene. According to the decision, this act constituted grave misconduct and obstruction of justice.

Palacio has vowed innocence and claimed that he was a victim of a set up.

On May 8 at his home in Barangay Sta. Monica, an assailant shot and killed Vu Dang, a businessman who traded lobsters. A few days later, Ando’s body was discovered on May 17 in the same barangay. Initially declared a “found cadaver,” it was later confirmed that he was a victim of a shooting incident.

Palacio claimed that two cases are related, and accused the PPCPO of failing to report it to the PNP Higher Headquarters.

“Actions that I have done in unfolding these lapses are somewhat what I consider the cause of the setup done by other police officers in the city involving other officials in the prosecution, the local media, and other law enforcement agencies,” he said.

“I am pleading for assistance from your good office since these unwanted events happened in the City of Puerto Princesa through these culprits working with each other. I am worried about the safety of my family here. As per writing this, I have been pressured by the Regional Headquarters, and I can find no more help in my legal battle, and our security is already at stake,” Palacio appealed.

Recognizing the inherent challenges of his profession, Palacio conveyed his frustration and feelings of despair to Marcos. He explained that, despite striving to maintain integrity and fulfill his responsibilities, he encountered “hindrances, malicious connivances, and cases” brought against him.

Palacio recounted experiencing harassment through reassignment, having been transferred from Palawan to Mindoro, then to Romblon. Simultaneously, administrative cases were lodged against him before the Police Regional Office, Internal Affairs Office, and Office of the Ombudsman.

“To add to this pressure is the [Prosecutor’s Office], which is making their arguments one-sided,” he said.

Vu Dang’s murder

Palacio narrated that on the night of the murder of Vu Dang, around 7:30 p.m., in Morales Subdivision, Purok El Rancho, Barangay Sta. Monica, he was accused of violating Presidential Decree 1829, which pertains to obstruction of justice, allegedly for erasing the entire CCTV footage at the victim’s house.

He explained in his letter to the President that there were two CCTV control rooms in Vu Dang’s residence, which he referred to as Rooms 1 and 2. Palacio claimed that CCTV Control Room 1 was in the warehouse, where he was accused of erasing footage, even though he arrived only three minutes ahead of other police personnel.

Palacio also claimed that he was accused of removing some footage from CCTV Control Room 2, including one dated May 2 related to an alleged act of bribery being pinned on him, and another dated May 8, the day of Vu Dang’s murder.

“Note, that I live just 200 meters away from the residence of Mr. Kim Vu Dang, and we are residing in the same subdivision,” he said.

He further informed Marcos that after the shooting incident occurred around 7:30 p.m., he received a call from P/Col. Ronie Bacuel, the director of the PPCPO, at around 7:44 p.m., and he arrived at Vu Dang’s house at 7:52 p.m. Other police personnel arrived at 7:55 p.m.

“Considering the distance, as per call from Col. Bacuel, that he first informed the PS2 personnel about the incident, it took about 25 minutes before they arrived, too long for the response in that situation, and that also made me think that it was a planned situation for me to arrive first on the scene. When I arrived, there were already barangay tanods and Anti-Crime Unit in the area of the incident,” he explained.

“I am wondering why he did not even mention who is the victim since he already has the knowledge. He just stated that I have to go there in the shooting incident and give feedback to him if ever I will possibly get the identity of the possible suspect to assist the PNP personnel who were according to him (COL BACUEL) already in checkpoint and chokepoint for them to have the idea or knowledge of a possible gunman in the shooting of Mr. Kim Vu Dang,” he said.

He claimed that the setup against him began when Col. Bacuel contacted and notified him of a shooting incident near his residence.

“That is the reason why I, and with other PNP personnel and even the technician of Mr. Kim Vu Dang reviewed the CCTV recordings. What surprised me is that two months after the shooting incident, I was implicated in alleged erasures of CCTV footage and direct bribery,” he added.

Bacuel vehemently denied Palacio’s accusation that they set him up. He claimed that the Regional Internal Affairs Service (RIAS) was in charge of the investigation into Palacio’s cases.

He asserted that he had no reason to desire Palacio’s dismissal from service.

“I am strongly denying that. Papaanong setup yon? Wala naman akong kahit ano against him. Tinawagan ako noon, at in-inform ko siya. Inamin ko naman na inutusan ko siya dahil ang intensyon doon ay kakapangyari lang ng incident, nag-e-establish ng drag net operation para ma-identify yong suspect at maaaresto kaagad,” Bacuel explained.

Other than that, “wala akong ibang intensyon,” he said, adding that he didn’t know Palacio and the Vietnamese national were neighbors until another police officer informed him.

The Prosecutor’s Office dismissed the direct bribery charge brought against him, but the PD 1829 violation charge is currently on appeal.

Pressure from local media

Palacio also accused Councilor Elgin Damasco of spreading the accusations against him.

“I am worried that the public might grasp this idea and later [an] incident might happen in their residence, and they might just accept the notion that CCTV can be deleted [directly] from the CCTV system, which cannot be done. I humbly ask for your technical skills and expertise regarding the subject matter to educate the public that deleted files or videos can be retrieved using special applications,” he told Marcos.

The dismissed police officer alleged that Damasco divulged his assignment, implicating him in bribery and obstruction of justice, despite the document being of a restricted category. He argued that this was proof of collusion among other PNP officers from both the city and regional headquarters.

Damasco denied the accusations, asserting that he was simply fulfilling his duties as a broadcast journalist and a public servant. He asserted that the testimony of witnesses and other pieces of evidence supported all of his claims regarding Palacio.

“Si Police Lt. Col. Palacio ay inireklamo sa Regional Internal Affairs Service ng PNP. Binigyan siya ng pagkakataon na masagot ang mga alegasyon laban sa kanya. Mismong ang regional director ng PNP ang nakapirma sa kanyang dismissal order ayon sa rekomendasyon ng RIAS,” he said.

“Hindi naman siguro mga bobo ang mga kapwa niya police na nag-imbestiga kung tama ba o mali ang ginawa niyang pangingialam sa mga CCTV sa bahay ng pinatay na si Mr. Vu Dang. Ibig sabihin, may pinagbatayan base sa batas ang desisyon laban sa kanya, hindi ko desisyon kundi ng RIAS mismo,” added Damasco.

Damasco stressed that Palacio was dismissed from the police force as a result of an administrative case, and he was also charged with a criminal case for obstruction of justice. He explained that, based on what he knows, an investigating prosecutor found probable cause in the case, leading to its filing in court and the issuance of a warrant of arrest.

“Sisihin niya ang sarili niya. Bunga ito ng mga nagawa niyang hindi tama. Bakit niya ako sisihin? Naging tulay lamang ako upang maihayag ang katotohanan. Higit sa lahat dumaan ito sa due process. Binigyan siya ng pagkakataon na e-depensa ang kanyang sarili,” he said.

Palacio also stated that in the City Fiscal’s Office, the technician named Allan Ytac implicated him as the individual who erased the CCTV footage directly from the DVR system. This included the alleged May 2 transaction involving Police Staff Sergeant Miguel Cuarteros with Vu Dang, as well as the segment covering 7 p.m. onwards of May 8, when the gunman passed by on his way to the bodega where the victim was shot.

He denied this allegation, asserting that it is impossible to do so because the DVR lacks delete or edit options. He emphasized that it is a universal safety feature of CCTV systems to safeguard against potential alterations, such as the one he is being accused of.

“Your technical expertise and resources are highly appreciated in this matter and anticipated,” he told President Marcos.

“Fall guy”

One of the assertions made by the City Prosecutor’s Office, he elaborated, was that there are no affidavits from PNP personnel who were present at the time of the incident to substantiate his claim.

This occurred, Palacio alleged, as a result of direct conversations among Bacuel, P/Lt. Col. Mervin Immaculata, and P/Lt. Col. Joseph Dela Cruz with PNP personnel, advising them not to intervene or provide statements to the individual in question, and only to do so if mandated by a court order.

“This now for me proved their ill intention against me of making me a fall guy for something, and with this, the case progresses. I am asking for this body to investigate and question those PNP personnel on their doing and my doing during the night when we responded to the crime scene and review the CCTV,” he stated.

“Their (PNP members) sudden decline in helping made me realize I was being singled out to put aside the main issue of the murder incident of Mr. Kim Vu Dang,” he added.

Bacuel strongly refuted these claims also, stressing that Palacio was not made into a fall guy for the case to progress.

“Siguro yon ang reason niya (Palacio) para maituro ang blame sa amin. In the first place, yong investigation namin tungkol sa kaso ni [Vu Dang,] lagi yong nakareport sa region kasi humihingi rin ako ng guidance,” he said.

“Hindi naman kami gumagawa gawa ng kuwento, nagbe-base kami sa mga information or facts na nakukuha namin,” added Bacuel.

In response to Palacio’s allegation that they influenced personnel to withhold support from him, Bacuel firmly declared it false.

“Hindi rin ito totoo. Appealable naman itong sa kanya, at mahabang proseso pa ito. Puwede namang ipatawag yong mga personnel na sinasabi niya,” he said.

Palacio further alleged that despite his persistent requests, conveyed through text messages, for the prosecutor’s office to summon specific police personnel to assist in clarifying the matter, no action was taken, as confirmed by the exchanged communications. This issue persisted unresolved, even during the initial clarificatory hearing held on January 5, 2024.

Palacio identified these personnel as P/CMS Marlon Juan, P/SSg. Marlon Villanueva, P/Cpl. Joey Laguitao, P/SSg. Joseph Ian Carpio, P/Cpl. Galos, and P/Cpl. Javarez.

“In fact, I have with me their ‘drafted’ affidavit, but they later declined when they were threatened by the three PPCPO police officers,” he said in the letter.

Palacio also recounted to President Marcos that during his tenure as a member of the established “Special Investigation Task Group Kim Vu Dang,” he raised questions to the body as to why the personnel accompanying P/Maj. Noel Manalo did not secure the CCTV DVR and confiscate the cellphones of the individuals present with the victim in the house.

Manalo was the station commander of Police Station 2 at the time of Vu Dang’s murder, with jurisdiction covering Barangay Sta. Monica.

He noted that, drawing from his own personal experience, family members and individuals residing with the victim prior to the incident would typically be the initial persons of interest.

He made the statement based on his prior experience in solving a murder case involving a victim who was the father and the perpetrator, who was his daughter. He clarified that although the PPCPO had identified the gunman and the case was already in court proceedings, his objective was to expose the masterminds behind the killing and, if possible, to provide further evidence of the gunman’s guilt.

“Suspicions grew larger when I offered assistance (text through Viber ) before the SITG Kim Vu Dang the technical expertise of other law enforcement agencies in retrieving calls and text even if it is deleted by securing a warrant to disclose data but to no avail, P/Col. Bacuel and P/Maj. Manalo did not even put it into notice and discussed it in the meeting,” he said.

The purported reason, which was allegedly relayed by Immaculata, is that Kim Vu Dang’s wife, Rachel Dang, gets angry and threatens not to cooperate with the investigation unless her demands are met. However, Palacio asserts that regardless of Rachel’s reaction, attention should be focused on doing what is right.

“How come that the direction of investigation only goes to what they (Mrs. Rachel Dang and P/Lt. Col. Immaculata) wanted to turn out? [sic]” he questioned.

He claimed that the direct bribery case against him and Cuarteros had been dismissed, but the obstruction of justice case was still progressing despite the absence of crucial evidence. The only reason it was advancing was due to new arguments put forth by Ytac, suggesting that he introduced a virus to the CCTV system.

In his motion for reconsideration, he requested a clarificatory hearing, but he stated that the prosecutor did not permit him to attend the second one, during which the technician, who introduced the new accusation against him, was present.

Palacio was reassigned to the Regional Police Holding Administrative Unit (RPHAU), Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, before facing administrative and criminal complaints. In spite of having pending administrative cases, he was later reassigned to the Romblon Police Provincial Office.

He argued that this violates his rights under National Police Commission (Napolcom) Memorandum Circular 2016-002. Palacio also faced questions about his sick leave, despite providing medical documentation.

Palacio mentioned that his wife, who is also a member of the PNP, is experiencing health issues worsened by stress and is currently on sick leave, seeking temporary partial permanent disability (TPPD). They have encountered harassment too, including complaints filed by Mrs. Dang, accusing him of being the tormentor.

He said legal actions have been taken against P/Lt. Col. Aries Faltado and others, filed before the office of the Napolcom in Mimaropa. Additionally, he disclosed that Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) personnel were used to harass individuals visiting his residence, prompting him to pursue legal action.

“The City Director of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PCOL RONIE S BACUEL) is the one who spearheaded this setup against me. CIDG and other bodies even the City Prosecution Office I think have corroborated plots against me.

USING ME AS SCAPEGOAT [sic],” he claimed.

The suspect in Vu Dang’s murder, Mark Anthony Rodriguez, had already been detained to face his case in court. Rodriguez surrendered himself on June 28, 2023, claiming to have received threats to his life.

Previously, authorities had indicated that the main motive behind Vu Dang’s murder was believed to be business rivalry.

In the case of Ando, who was found dead on May 17, 2023, he stated that the investigation should also be reopened as it may be related to the killing of Vu Dang. Ando reportedly had two gunshot wounds at the back of his head when his body was found in Sta. Monica.

There was only a nine-day interval between the discovery of Ando’s body and the murder of Vu Dang in the same barangay. The location where Ando was found was allegedly only a five-minute distance from the residence of the Vietnamese national.

Palacio is convinced that the two cases are connected, but when he requested the Scene of Crime Operatives (SOCO) of PPCPO and Police Station 2 for the investigation results, he was not provided with them.

“Findings showed that the body of Jerry Ando is in an advanced decomposition stage, meaning it has been dead past (8-10 days). The probability of my argument that the shooting incident happened last May 8, 2023, (Kim Vu Dang) has a correlation with shooting incident where the cadaver was found last May 17, 2023 (9 days past the first incident) has a high chance of turning out to be positive that if only the Puerto Princesa City Police Office declared this in the first place as a shooting incident,” he said.

In all these, Palacio stated to the President that he is seeking his help to attain “true justice and equality.”

He said he has exhausted all legal avenues and feels hopeless due to the immense pressure on him, his family, and his career.

Lieutenant Colonel Alonzo Tabi of the Investigation Unit of the PPCPO refuted that Ando’s case is connected to the murder of Vu Dang.

In an interview with Palawan News, Tabi stated that Police Station 2 (PS2) initially reported Ando as a “found cadaver.” However, upon subjecting him to an autopsy, traces of foul play were discovered, prompting them to refer the case to the Crime Laboratory for further examination. It was there that gunshot wounds on the victim were identified.

“Noong una kasi, reported from PS2, noong nakita ang katawan ni Jerry Ando, its found cadaver lang. Pero noong Sinubject siya for autopsy, nakita na mayroong traces ng foul play, kaya ni-refer nila sa crime laboratory for further autopsy. Doon nga nakita na mayroong gunshot ang victim,” he said.

He said there are names and witnesses who testified that the suspect was the one who shot Vu Dang. However, when they referred this to the Fiscal’s Office, there were insufficient documents. The investigator referred it to the fiscal’s office twice, indeed, but until now, the PNP still has a temporary docket number.

Tabi said that this means that the case did not progress in the Fiscal’s Office and was returned to them.

“Base kasi doon sa available na mga testigo, sa mga affidavits, walang nababanggit na may connection ang pangalan ng found cadaver na ito [na si Jerry Ando] sa case [ni Vu Dang]. Hindi nabanggit ang pangalan ni Ando na kabilang sa mga suspek. Pero, continue pa tayo sa imbestigasyon sa kaso ni Ando, dahil mayroon pa tayong isang John Doe,” Tabi said.

He stated that at the level of Bacuel, they have seen evidence indicating negligence or involvement on the part of their officers.

Tabi said that the city director will not hesitate to investigate and file charges if there is evidence.