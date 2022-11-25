The resolution issued by the City Prosecutor’s Office dismissing the charges filed against the suspects in the Jovelyn Galleno rape-slay case due to a lack of probable cause is not well received by the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO).

The PPCPO, who acted as the main complainant in the case, stated in a statement released on November 24 that the dismissal “seems not favorable,” but that it is not the end of the justice they vowed to deliver to the victim’s family.

“The City PNP received the resolution made by the City Fiscal’s Office, though it seems not favorable, it is not the end of the line we are seeing,” the statement read.

“We will seek guidance from our Legal Office as to Legal Remedies available once they review the case filed by Police Station 2. Rest assured that this office will exhaust all Legal Means under the rules, of course with the permission of the Galleno Family,” it read further.

The resolution signed by City Prosecutor Carmelina Ceniza-Guevarra stated that the evidence presented by the Puerto Princesa Police Station 2 (PS 2) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Puerto Princesa District Office were not sufficient to establish guilt for both Leobert Dasmariñas and Jovert Valdestamon.

The PPCPO also underscored that they are taking this setback as an avenue to further develop their case build-up.

