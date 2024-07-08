Dive into a new era of lip gloss that goes beyond mere shine. With vibrant yet comfortable shades, this product promises to enhance your natural beauty, inspired by the effortless style of multi-talented Kaila Estrada.

Ever Bilena embraces the essence of contemporary stardom with its latest muse—a breakout actress captivating TikTok with her compelling performances. Experience her radiant charm as she showcases luscious, glowing lips in Ever Bilena’s vibrant new Tinted Lip Gloss Campaign.

Just like Ever Bilena itself, this lip gloss is all about fun and functionality. Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Denice Sy shares, “We know you’re busy, so we packed it with nourishing serum like Vitamin E and Hyaluronic Acid to keep your lips kissably soft all day!”

Speaking of shades, EB’s new line has seven juicy options to choose from:

Etheral: The perfect “no-makeup” makeup pink.

Fandango: A rosy mauve for a touch of flirty.

Punch: A true coral pink that packs a punch (of color, that is).

Toast of New York: Feeling bold? This brick red is your jam.

Stunner: Warm, muted pink with a touch of shimmer for extra wow.

Honeymoon Glow (our best-seller!): A toasted papaya with a shimmer that’s perfect for summer nights.

Melon: Craving a nudish peach finish? This is your go-to.

Feeling nostalgic for the lip gloss craze? We are too! This isn’t your sticky, messy lip gloss of the past. Ever Bilena’s Serum Tinted Lip Gloss is the perfect blend of high-shine color, lip care, and comfortable wear. It’s the perfect pop of personality for your lips!

Ever Bilena Serum Tinted Lip Gloss (Php 225) is available exclusively on Tiktok on June 15, and in other E-commerce platforms like Shopee and Lazada on June 26 onwards! You may also cop this gloss in physical stores like Watsons, SM Beauty Department Stores, Robinsons Department Stores and other leading department store outlets nationwide!