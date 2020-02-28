Discharged PUIs for Covid-19 now 548

The PUIs have been allowed to go home after being tested negative for the virus in two consecutive medical examinations, the DOH said.

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday reported that the total number of discharged patients under investigation (PUIs) went up to 548 from 510.

The PUIs have been allowed to go home after being tested negative for the virus in two consecutive medical examinations, the DOH said.

The latest data from the agency’s tracker showed that there are 64 PUIs admitted in different health facilities nationwide.

The DOH said the total number of PUIs has reached 615, including the three patients who tested positive for the disease.

They were the 44-year-old Chinese man who died on February 1, the 38-year-old Chinese woman who was discharged on Saturday, and the 60-year-old Chinese woman who returned to China on January 31.

The latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that there are 81,109 confirmed cases of Covid-2019 in China and 2,718 cases outside China.

The WHO said the total number of deaths in China has reached 2,918 while there are 43 recorded deaths outside China.

It added that Algeria, Austria, Croatia, and Switzerland reported Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. (PNA)

