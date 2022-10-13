The province has asked the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for assistance in urging local government units (LGUs) in Palawan to work toward achieving a high COVID-19 vaccination rate in order to promote a safe and healthier environment.

Palawan currently has vaccinated 71.21 percent of its 770,000 target population. However, Board Member Marivic Roxas said more Palaweños should be immunized and the DILG can help in pushing the LGUs to do so.

The request for assistance is stated in the Provincial Board’s approved Resolution No. 416-22 on Tuesday, which she authored as chair of the committee on health and social services for the purpose.

“Alam niyo po, patuloy pa rin tayong nakikipaglaban, kaya sana bigyan ng pansin natin yung usapin ng pagbabakuna para panlaban sa COVID-19 kasi hindi pa rin tayo nakakawala o nakakalaya sa COVID-19,” Roxas said.

“Kaya tayo ay nagpasa ng resolusyon na naka-address sa DILG kasi naniniwala tayo na ang ahensiyang ito ay mayroon po siyang very important call para matulungan ang bawat LGU sa ibat iba’t bahagi ng ating probinsiya,” she added.

According to the COVID-19 Provincial Daily Case released by the Provincial Health Office (PHO) on Thursday, the province has 53 total active cases as of October 11.

Of the figure, 26 were recorded in the municipality of Culion, 9 in Busuanga, 6 in Coron, 3 in Roxas, 2 in Aborlan, and 7 from “others.”

About Post Author