DILG urges LGUs to pass ordinances vs videoke when there are online classes

In a press statement Wednesday, DILG Sec. Eduardo Año said loud noises during online classes and study periods will disturb the students while they continue learning in their homes that serve as the extension of their schools.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) is urging local government units (LGUs) to pass ordinances that will prohibit the use of videoke and the making of other loud noises while students have online class schedules under blended learning.

In a press statement Wednesday, DILG Sec. Eduardo Año said loud noises during online classes and study periods will disturb the students while they continue learning in their homes that serve as the extension of their schools.

“Bilang mga disiplinado at responsableng mga magulang at mamamayan, tulungan natin ang ating mga estudyante na mabigyan ng tahimik at payapa na kapaligiran para sila ay makapag-aral ng mabuti sa kani-kanilang mga tahanan,” Año said.

Año made the statement in support of the directive of the PNP chief P/Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan to unit commanders and chiefs of police to coordinate with LGUs to amend or pass ordinances regarding the use of videoke and other activities that create noise to avoid disturbing the students.

Año said it will be hard for students to attend to their classes in their homes when there are noises that could affect them.

He also appealed to vehicle owners to avoid hitting their horns during class hours as they could also disturb those who are doing blended learning.

Año also directed the LGUs to prohibit activities that generate noise such as cockfighting, bingo, betting stations, drinking sessions, and others, and to be strict in the implementation of the policy against mass gathering that could spread COVID-19.

WP Post Author Celeste Anna Formoso has been with Palawan News since January 2019. She is its managing editor, overseeing and coordinating day-to-day editorial activities. Her writing interests are politics and governance, health, defense, investigative journalism, civic journalism, and the environment. See author's posts