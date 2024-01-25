Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. has encouraged all local government units (LGUs) to digitalize and streamline their services to help increase revenue collection.

“That is times four. So, malaking bagay talaga ito na pasimplehan mo ang proseso, na you’re into digital,” Abalos said during Wednesday’s press briefing.

Abalos said the reform measures are expected to increase revenue collection from local business taxes and fees to some P208 billion in 2022, compared to the recorded P80 billion in 2018.

Abalos said that another impact of the EODB is the increased number of registered businesses, from 1.5 million in 2018 to 4.4 million in 2022.

Abalos assured that they would continue to promote digitalization and streamlining of government services to more LGUs in partnership with the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) as its technology partner.

The DILG and the DICT have an ongoing campaign for LGUs to utilize the E-Local Government Unit (eLGU) system, where the public can avail services such as business permit licensing, a notice of violations, a notification system, community tax, health certificates, local civil registry, business tax, and real property tax.

As of December last year, a total of 921 LGUs, or 60 percent, were already compliant with the call for digitalization or automation of services. Of this figure, 799 LGUs use the eLGU system, while 122 localities have their systems.