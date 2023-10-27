Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos intends to institutionalize the 911 national emergency program to adapt to the digital age, making it useful for all forms of public emergency calls countrywide.

“So, the concept of 911 before was already passé. You must be in tune with the technology,” Abalos said on Tuesday at the DILG Central office in Quezon City.

He introduced Executive Director Francis Fajardo as the newly appointed head of the Emergency 911 National Office under the DILG.

Fajardo, 41, who previously served as the Chief of Staff for DILG Undersecretary of Legal Service Jose Victor Llamas, took his oath of office on Monday. The oath was administered by Abalos at the DILG office in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

He gave Fajardo a directive that the 911 emergency system must coordinate with the Department of Information, Communications, and Technology to enhance the use of technology, such as the Global Positioning System (GPS), in addressing emergency calls.

Abalos, who previously chaired the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), emphasized that 911 must also coordinate with the MMDA to respond to incidents that occur in heavy traffic situations in Metro Manila.

“You know, (Director) Francis, nowadays there are many cellphones, and there are so many calls. It’s quite different now compared to before. The system might have already changed. Research and seek assistance from other government agencies,” Abalos said.

Abalos stressed the importance of having an adequate number of personnel for the 911 office to operate effectively. Additionally, he emphasized the need to determine the budget requirements for its operation to ensure effectiveness.

“How many personnel or manpower do you need? How much budget would you require to prevent any public complaints?” Abalos inquired.

Abalos expressed his desire for the administration’s 911 program to be strategic.

“I’m emphasizing the importance of a strategic plan. I want to ensure that whatever plans we have are comprehensive. By the end of the year, we should be able to achieve our goals,” Abalos stated.

Abalos intends to decentralize the 911 program to local government units in the provinces, allowing local governors and mayors to participate in the program as provided by Executive Order No. 56, which established the 911 emergency hotline.

Fajardo announced that the 911 central call centers would be temporarily housed in the Sugar Regulatory Administration building on North Avenue in Diliman, Quezon City, while awaiting the completion of the new 911 building in Quezon City.

“Initially, we will provide upgraded training for our call center agents who work on a rotational basis 24/7. We also aim to improve the working conditions of our emergency workers,” Fajardo explained.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed Fajardo’s appointment on October 16, 2023, at Malacañang.