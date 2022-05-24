The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is urging local government units (LGUs) to require business establishments to have closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) prior to the issuance of business permits, in an effort to combat crimes.

DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año, in Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 2022-060 released to the public on Monday, said that as people wade into normalcy, the LGUs must prioritize the public’s safety by lowering the crime rates.

“People are going out of their homes and in various establishments nowadays due to fewer COVID-19 cases, and a CCTV system is a powerful tool that can aid LGUs in ensuring public safety, deterring crimes, and identifying and apprehending culprits,” Año said.

Among the establishments that should have CCTVs are financial establishments such as banks, pawnshops, money lenders, and money remittance services and the likes; business establishments with several branches and chains; shopping malls, shopping centers, supermarkets, wet markets; and, medical facilities such as hospitals, clinics, and laboratories. Places of entertainment such as theaters, movie houses, perya, internet cafes, arcades and other areas that draw a considerable number of customers; airports, public transportation terminals, parking lots and other similar establishments that cater to a large number of vehicles; car dealerships, gasoline stations, vehicle maintenance/service stations; and other similar business establishments deemed necessary by the LGU should likewise have CCTV cameras, according to Año.

The city government of Puerto Princesa has not yet responded to the national government’s directive for the adoption of specific procedures in the issuance of business licences.