Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos wants local governments to enact ordinances that would impose community service penalties on anyone caught littering.

He announced this on Saturday, January 6, during the simultaneous nationwide launch of the Kalinga at Inisyatiba para sa Malinis na Bayan (Kalinisan) Program, which took place at the Baseco Compound in Manila.

Kalinisan is a program designed to combine efforts to ensure a healthy and safe environment for everyone by empowering local government units (LGUs) and encouraging community participation in environmental responsibilities.

“Sana ma-achieve natin na hindi na kailangan mahuli, dapat may disiplina. Dapat may disiplina ang bawat isa na hindi ka na sitahin,” he said.

Along with this, Abalos also announced that the DILG will have a quarterly recognition program for LGUs excelling in the implementation of Kalinisan, aiming to drive the nation towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Kalinisan, he said, is a major step to promote environmental stewardship and enhance local governance across 42,000 barangays in the Philippines.

“Sa DILG, imo-monitor namin ang performance ng bawat barangay on a monthly basis, and quarterly basis magkakaroon ng awarding ito. Tututukan talaga namin ito,” he said.

He said the initiative is a step forward in reinforcing the importance of environmental responsibility at the grassroots level, a critical aspect of sustainable development in the Philippines.