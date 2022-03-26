The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Puerto Princesa has been recognized by its regional office for providing unwavering support and technical assistance to the city government, which resulted in the submission of a fully compliant Devolution Transition Plan (DTP)—the first for a provincial or highly urbanized city government in MIMAROPA.

City DILG director Eufracio “Bob” Forones said that through the DTP, local government units (LGUs) will be given a framework to ensure strategic, systematic, and cohesive measures toward the full implementation of services and facilities.

“Among the provinces, plus the highly urbanized city, ang unang nakapag submit and fully compliant, walang revisions, walang kulang, ay ‘yong Puerto Princesa City,” Forones said.

“Ang dating naka-devolve, ang national government agencies gagawa sila ng devolution transition plans nila na ipapa-implement na sa local agencies kung saan madadagdagan ang pera ng LGU at madadagdagan din sila ng i-a-assume,” he added.

- Advertisement -

He also said the DTP will prepare an LGU for the functions it will assume once it is devolved.

“Para maging prepared ang LGU para sa pag-assume ng mga responsibilities na ‘yon, kailangan may plano at yung ang DTP base sa kung ano mga listahan na ipapa-devolve sa kanila,” he explained.