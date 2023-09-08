The Project Development and Management Unit (PDMU) of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) MIMAROPA recently inspected projects in Brookes Point and Narra that have been funded by the award from the Seal of Good Local Governance Incentive Fund (SGLGIF).

Among the projects inspected in Brooke’s Point were Farm to Market Road and Water Sanitation System in Brgy. Aribungos, Farm-to-Market Road-Natonton Road in Brgy. Calasaguen, Farm to Market Road and Rehabilitation and Improvement of Purok and Health Center in Brgy. Ipilan, Barangay Health Center and Kalimpasayawan Road in Brgy. Maasin, Farm to Market Road and a Day Care Center) in Brgy. Malis.

In Narra, rescue vehicles and flood rescue equipment, as well as the concreting of Atis Street from Narra Avenue to Quezon Blvd were checked.

During the inspection, relevant documents were gathered for reference.

The team also provided technical assistance to DILG field offices and municipal governments regarding the Local Budget Circular (LBC) 150 and the enrollment of remaining projects in the SubayBayan System.