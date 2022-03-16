The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has commended the Provincial Government of Palawan (PGP) for obtaining a high functional rating in the Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ADAC) performance audit in 2020.

Virgilio Tagle, the director of the DILG in the province of Palawan, personally gave governor Jose Alvarez the plaque of recognition on Monday, March 14.

According to provincial information officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco, the provincial government got a high functional rating as it conducts a serious fight against illegal drugs through the Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Program (PADAP).

- Advertisement -

Photo courtesy of PIO Palawan

He emphasized the importance of information dissemination and awareness of the bad effects of drugs that could also cause crimes.

“As the information arm of the Provincial Government, the dissemination of information is playing a big role in spreading awareness regarding the bad effects of illegal drugs as well as to roll out the government initiatives in hampering the use of the abuse substance,” Cojamco said Tuesday.

In addition, he said the provincial government welcomes the commendation of the DILG and ensures the effectivity of its programs against fight illegal drugs.

The ADAC Performance Audit is an annual program of the DILG to ensure the effectivity of the anti-illegal drugs campaign of the local government units.

The PADAP prepares documents being submitted to the DILG subject for audit since 2017 and conducts activities such as paralegal training, community-based rehabilitation, and special drug education program.

“We are very glad to accept the commendation given by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG). Palaweños should expect that the fight of the government against illegal drugs will continue to run for the sake of everyone,” Cojamco said.