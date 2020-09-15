DILG has 517 job vacancies for contact tracers in Palawan

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Palawan is urgently in need of 517 contact tracers for its COVID-19 efforts.
Virgilio Tagle, provincial director of DILG, said Tuesday that hired individuals may earn up to P18,000 per month, or equivalent to salary grade 9.
This developed after a surge of local transmission cases was observed in the Calamian Islands Group since mid-August.
Applicants may access sample documents at https://bit.ly/2ZxxoUn and send applications to http://dilgmimaropa.ctapplication@gmail.com. Interested individuals may also submit the requirements in a dropbox at the DILG Palawan Provincial Office in Capitol Complex, Barangay Tanglaw, Puerto Princesa City.
The applicants, a bachelor’s degree holder preferably of allied medical course or criminilogy, are required to submit:
* Letter of intent;
* Personal Data Sheet (PDS) or resume;
* NBI Clearance; and
* Drug test result
The interested applicants are expected to be skilled in data gathering, able to interview COVID-19 cases and close contacts, and an advocate of public health education message.
A contract of service will ensure hired applicants which may serve until December 2020.
The Palawan province has recorded a total of 263 confirmed patients, with 80 active cases, four deaths, and 179 recoveries as of Monday afternoon (3 p.m., September 15).
