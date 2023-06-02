The Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) regional assessment team examined Thursday the documents and certifications presented by the provincial government to assess the 10 governance areas of the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG).

These areas include Financial Sustainability and Administration, Disaster Preparedness, Social Protection and Sensitivity, Health Compliance and Responsiveness, Sustainable Education, Business Friendliness and Competitiveness, Safety, Peace, and Order, Environmental Management, Tourism Heritage Development, Culture and Arts, and Youth Development.

The DILG regional assessment team performed it on June 1 with DILG Regional Assistant Director Engr. Rey Maranan, Local Government Monitoring and Evaluation Division Chief Andrew Gonzalvo, DILG Occidental Mindoro Outcome Manager Michael Manalon, and DILG Palawan Provincial Director Virgilio Tagle.

“We are here to see ‘yung kahandaan at kahusayan ng probinsya ng Palawan [and] I hope for the very best for the assessment in Palawan. Alam natin na mahigpit ang mga assessors natin but for me, kung may makitang maliit na discrepancy at kaya naman na i-justify, gagawan natin ito ng paraan para maipasa,”Maranan said.

The SGLG is a forward-looking evaluation system that recognizes outstanding performance by local governments in various areas. It emphasizes integrity and excellence in order to establish lasting local governance reforms and promote meaningful local autonomy and development.

In order to achieve meaningful and enduring reforms, the government’s comprehensive approach includes the introduction of the predecessor to the SGLG, known as the Seal of Good Housekeeping (SGH), in 2010. This initiative marked one of the initial endeavors to implement results-based performance management in the country. In 2014, the SGH transitioned into the SGLG, encompassing essential governance areas.

Sharlene Vilches, the officer-in-charge of the Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO), said the assessment outcome will serve as the standard or reference point for the current administration.

Vilches also hopes that the province will receive the SGLG as it symbolizes integrity and good performance of local governments.

“The results of this assessment will serve as a benchmark of the present administration, so it’s for 2022 assessment, so whatever the results, it will serve as guide and [if positive] it is an inspiration for us to sustain what we have done na maganda. And we hope and pray na makuha namin ‘yung Seal of Good Local Governance para ma-inspire ang lahat na magtrabaho sa provincial government,” she said as representative of Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates.

After this process, the DILG will conduct a data review to validate the submitted documents and determine if the Provincial Government of Palawan qualifies as a shortlisted potential LGU passer.

