The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is set to launch soon a digital driver’s license that will serve as alternative to the physical card.

LTO chief Jay Art Tugade said the electronic version of a driver’s license can be accessed through a “super app” developed by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

“The advantage of the digital license is that motorists can present it to law enforcement officers during apprehension. It is equivalent to presenting the physical driver’s license,” Tugade said in a news release issued Monday. It did not say exactly when the digital version would be made available and implemented.

“We also appreciate the way the super app functions similarly to a wallet, containing all government IDs, among other things, within your mobile device,” he added.

With the electronic version, the public will have an alternative aside from the official receipt (OR) as temporary driver’s license, amid the shortage of plastic cards used for the printing of a driver’s license, Tugade said.

Apart from the digital driver’s license, Tugade said the “super app” can be used for other transactions with the agency such as license registration and renewal as well as online payments.

Tugade said security features included in the physical driver’s license are also found in its digital version.

“Simplifying and digitalizing more services will ultimately aid the agency in eradicating corruption,” Tugade said.

In March, the LTO and the DICT entered into an e-governance partnership that aims to improve systems and processes in government agencies through digitalization. (PNA)

