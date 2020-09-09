“Digital cities” project to boost IT capacity in Puerto Princesa City

With Puerto Princesa’s inclusion among the 25 “digital cities” program of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), plans are being laid out to develop efficient network connectivity and infrastructure in the Palawan capital.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) which is assisting the project through its Strengthening Urban Resilience for Growth with Equity (SURGE) project, said in a press statement on Tuesday that its goal is to promote economic growth for urban areas in the country.

The digital cities program is a major undertaking for DICT and its partner institutions to develop information technology in the identified urban centers in the next three years.

Meanwhile, an official of Globe Telecom encouraged the city government’s initiative to improve and streamline the business application and permitting processes.

Emmy Lou Delfin, DICT Director, presented their new program which sought to encourage growth in the countryside development through job employment for the Information Technology and Business Process Management sector in five years.

The USAID has been assisting the city government to improve its business permits and licensing system and construction permitting system since 2016.