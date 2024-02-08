Secretary Ivan John Uy of the Department of Information and Communications Technology has announced plans to conduct an information campaign on cybersecurity to help Filipinos become more aware of risks and threats in the cyberspace on Thursday.

“We’re also doing more information campaign to make the public aware of what are the risks involved, what are the different schemes and scams that are out there,” Uy said.

Uy recalled the infamous “ILOVEYOU” virus in the year 2000 that affected millions of computer systems worldwide. He said it could have been mitigated or prevented if the public was made aware back then.

Uy said that the malware was created by a Filipino who initially wanted to steal other users’ passwords so he could access the internet without paying.

“We landed in the world stage back in the 2000 with the ILOVEYOU virus. So, Filipinos are naturally romantic. And, you know, we just need to warn everybody to watch out against clicking baits or phishing attempts,” Uy said.

He said cybercriminals were becoming more innovative with their approach.

“They are very adept in using what we call social engineering in order to steal your passwords, to cox into revealing your e-wallet accounts and so on,” he pointed out.

Uy also urged the public to visit the online platforms of DICT to get informed of the latest methods in online scams that cybercriminals are using.