The government’s Wi-Fi for All – Free Public Internet Access Program has so far put up a total of 372 internet hotspots in key public places around the province, according to the Department of Information Communications and Technology (DICT).

These internet access points have been installed in tourist spots, public areas such as parks, and remote areas where Wi-Fi is either commonly needed or hard to access

The program is part of the DICT’s mission to digitalize platforms across the nation, which included giving the public free access to Wi-Fi.

In Puerto Princesa City, public WiFi access is present in parts of Balayong Park, Honda Bay, Freedom Park in front of the City Coliseum, the wharf at the Puerto Princesa Underground River, and around Mendoza Park.

Aside from Puerto Princesa, WITS are also available across Coron, El Nido, Culion, Busuanga, Bataraza, and Narra.

Engr. Jeanette Ripalda, provincial engineer for the Free Wi-Fi For All program, noted that some sites would have up to five hotspots to decongest the traffic around the Wi-Fi, as each one can hold only a maximum of 100 users before the bandwidth and internet speed would be extremely slow.

“Currently may ongoing na installation, bago matapos ang taon mayroon pa tayong six na gamit ang Starlink, meron din tayong with LTE technology na pinoprovide naman natin sa mga high school. Meron din tayong padating na VSAT technology na ipoprovide naman sa DRRM response sa selected LGUS,” Ripalda said.

She also admitted there are limitations in the coverage of the hotspots, citing the case of their router at the Palawan National School which is located at the gate and could not be accessed from any of the classrooms.

“As of the moment, nakikita naman namin yung importance ng project, na andaming gumagamit especially pag hapon. Peak time talaga kasi yung mga estudyante nasa public parks natin namamasyal,” Ripalda noted.

Joelybev Ordiz, center manager for Tech4Ed and the Digital Transformation Centers (DTC), noted that DICT has plans to install Starlink and LTE sites in more schools in the upcoming years so as to aid the students in their digital curriculums.

When asked about people’s response to the program, Pinangay said they had good feedback from the Wi-Fi users overall.

“Especially doon sa remote areas natin na di abot ng telcos, malaking tulong at malaking bagay sa kanila di rin natin maikakaila minsan na may minor complaints, bakit minsan mahina, pero yun ay sa telcom na,” Pinangay said.

Although Ripalda noted that they cannot disclose next year’s plans for the program, she is notably proud of the highlight of the Free Wi-Fi For All program this 2023, which installed 24 Wi-Fi in Tourist Spots (WITS), in the municipalities and Puerto Princesa.

Pinangay reported that this would be beneficial to the return of the tourism industry boom in Palawan, as more vloggers and digital nomads were traipsing after the pandemic.

The WITS, like the rest of the Wi-Fis under the DICT program, are password-free connections that have an unlimited data connection with a maximum use of 1-3 hours per digital unit (one device), so as to encourage more people to use the service.

Pinangay reminded those present that the internet signal is reliant on the telecommunication services offered by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) and not the DICT, as they partnered with several telco companies in order to bring as many sites as possible.

According to Ripalda, VSAT connections would have an hour limit per user as it relies on fast satellite connections, while those Wi-Fis connected by fiber would have a limit of about 2-3 hours per user.