DICT powers up Aborlan schools and barangays halls with free wifi service

Some schools and barangay halls in Aborlan town have been connected online by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), with free public internet access in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

Provided connectivity. during the second week of September were Aborlan Central School (ACS), Mabini Elementary School (MES), San Juan Elementary School (SJES), and Apis Elementary School (AES).

The barangay halls, on the other hand, were those of Magsaysay, Poblacion, Isaub, Mabini, and Tagpait.

With their free wifi connection, 150 MB is reserved for each user who will connect to the said wifi.

In an interview with Palawan News on Tuesday, Mayor Celsa Adier said the free wifi from DICT and UNDP is a welcome development, especially for the students and teachers, and barangay officials who needs to keep with important transactions that rely on connectivity.

“Nagpapasalamat tayo sa DICT sa ganitong proyekto, big help ito sa mga teachers natin pati sa mga barangay natin, kaysa mag-load pa sila sa labas puwede na sila mag-connect dito sa wifi na installed ng DICT para sa mga transactions din. Salamat din sa UNDP,” Adier said.

Mayor Adier added that the wifi access will also help in the learning continuity of the students in the elementary schools who need to connect for their online activities as classes resume in October.

