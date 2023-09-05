Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy said they are committed to ramping up various digital transformation initiatives in Palawan to further expedite its progress.

This commitment was emphasized when he joined President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito G. Galvez Jr. in launching National Peace Consciousness Month 2023 and declaring Palawan “insurgency-free” on September 1 in Puerto Princesa City.

Uy, who holds the key role of cabinet officer for Regional Development and Security for the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF ELCAC) in MIMAROPA, used the platform to stress the important connection between peace and prosperity.

Uy praised the crucial contributions made by numerous stakeholders from the city, province, and region in eradicating insurgency, a milestone that resulted in the declaration of Palawan as “insurgency-free.”

He stated that this designation demonstrates the government’s commitment to ensuring the region’s safety and stability, which is critical for economic growth and development.

The National Peace Consciousness Month, observed annually in September, carries special significance this year due to the accomplishments in Palawan province. The proclamation was initially made through Proclamation No. 675 in 2004 by former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

The month-long observance aims to promote peace, unity, and collaboration among Filipinos, further underlining the government’s dedication to fostering a harmonious and prosperous nation.

Uy’s commitment to accelerating digital transformation initiatives aligns seamlessly with the broader vision for Palawan’s future. As technology becomes an increasingly integral part of modern society, the integration of digital solutions is expected to drive economic growth, improve public services, and enhance the overall quality of life for the people of the province.