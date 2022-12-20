Some 83 newly activated Free Wi-Fi for All (FW4A) sites with 221 hotspots were established by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in the province, the department reported.

The FW4A is a flagship program of the DICT mandated by Republic Act No. 10929, or the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act, that seeks to provide Filipinos with a free and stable wifi connection, particularly in public areas, in order to strengthen economic, social, and educational opportunities by connecting remote areas via the internet.

Gov. Dennis Socrates expressed gratitude to the department for providing free wifi connectivity to the province during the FW4A launch on December 16, emphasizing its importance in today’s digital age.

“Our fellow Palaweños will no longer have to endure poor and erratic internet connection. This program is a true testament to the unwavering commitment of DICT to strengthen connectivity and access to the internet which has become one of the most valuable resources today,” the governor said.

“We strongly believe that this program will create substantial impact to the lives of our communities as it will enable them to easily communicate with each other without having to spend a penny for their internet use. Above all, it serves as a key driver towards attaining digital resiliency and innovation in the country,” he added.

Earlier, the DICT has already established FW4A to the Palawan State University, Western Philippines University, other public schools, local government units, district hospitals and other public places.

Those who wanted to avail the program may look for DICT-freewifi4al Wi-Fi network which they can connect automatically without the use of a password.

