DICT launches 160th Tech4Ed center in Palawan

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) launched on Tuesday, May 4, its Education, Employment, Entrepreneurs and Economic Development (Tech4Ed) Center in Coron town.

The project, which aims to bridge the digital and educational divide is a self-sustaining shared facility providing access to Information and Communication Technology-enabled services and relevant content.

According to Rick Arzaga, Project Development Officer I of DICT Luzon Cluster 3 Palawan, Tech4Ed targets out-of-school-youths, teachers, students, people with disabilities, women, senior citizens, entrepreneurs, indigenous people, farmers, fisherfolks and persons deprived of liberty to use the center.

“The main purpose po talaga ni Tech4Ed Project is to bridge the digital divide, na kung saan, kahit sino is welcome to this Center and free to use of the equipments for educational purposes, entrepreneurship, trainings, research, digital literacy trainings and webinars sa mga Tech4Ed,” Arzaga said.

The center offers free use of equipments such as computers and internet. It also provides free access to the TechEd platform contents including eEduSkills, eAssists, Gender and Development, eAgri, Rural Impact Sourcing and eHealth.

“Ang Tech4Ed ay may sariling platform kung saan, pwede nating ma-avail ang ibat ibang government services, like DFA appointments, NBI and other government agencies, and also online trainings,” Arzaga said.

He added that it is the 160th Tech4ED center in the entire Palawan province. The same facility will be soon to launched in towns of Roxas and Culion.

“Soon to launch to ang Roxas Municipal Tech4ED Center and Culion Municipal Tech4ED Center. Pang 160 na po ang Coron,” he said.

The DICT conducted the blended launching wherein their officials appeared via zoom while the local government officials of Coron joined face-to-face.

Recently, the same facility was launched in the town of Kalayaan on Pag-asa Island.

