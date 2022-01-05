The Department of Information and Communications Technology Luzon Cluster 3 (DICT L-3) built four more Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) units in municipalities and Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) partners in typhoon-ravaged Palawan.

Recipients of the new VSAT units are the Palawan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and the municipalities of Roxas, San Vicente, and Taytay.

DICT L-3 Assistant Regional Director Carmela Valencia said VSAT provides internet services from satellites.

Each VSAT unit has two access points where 20-30 users can get internet within a 100-meter radius from the device.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the DICT L-3 Puerto Princesa City Office is now implementing the ‘Konek Tawag: libreng Tawag sa Lahat’ program for city residents who have no power or source of internet, so they can make free calls, chat or video calls or do their online research.

The PPC office, likewise, has a cellphone charging station.

These newly-installed VSAT units were part of the 10 units shipped or airlifted following the damaging impact of typhoon Odette.

But prior to the passage of Odette, the DICT L3 has installed VSAT units as part of the ‘Free WIFI for All’ program in the different parts of Palawan; Kalayaan islands (it has 3 units, with two of which are under repair); Dumaran; Araceli; Busuanga; Linapacan; Cuyo and Cagayancillo.

ARD Valencia said they are considering the purchase of additional solar panels for the older VSAT units which are depended on traditional power sources. (LP/PIA)