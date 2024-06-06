The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in Palawan has scheduled activities for this year’s celebration of the National ICT Month, which include the activation of new Free WiFi sites around the province, in line with the theme “Connecting Communities, Enriching Lives, and Forging a Digital Future.”

DICT kicked off National ICT Month with online plenary presentations and technology exhibits nationwide on June 3. DICT’s provincial office in Palawan has likewise started a series of activities in line with the celebrations, such as a digital literacy training event for San Vicente youth and interviews with the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office on news sites.

DICT Palawan conducted a seminar on cybersecurity awareness to students of STI Puerto Princesa on Wednesday, with the theme of “Digital Frontier Safety: Strategies for Cybersecurity Resilience”. Other events for this month include the following:

June 13 – Showcase on Technology-based Solutions for Startups in Partnership with Palawan State University – Graduate School

June 14 – Training on VSAT and HF radio

June 21 – Battle bots in partnership with Fullbright College

June 25 – Digital Literacy Training for Paragua

Jeanette Ripalda, head of DICT Palawan’s FreeWifi4All, said that from the third week of June onwards, the provincial office will put up more Free WiFi connections across Palawan, totalling 132 hotspots in 44 locations.