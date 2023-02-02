The Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development (DHSUD) will help the city government in its goal to provide housing for informal settler families and save Puerto Princesa’s bays.

The partnership was forged through the signing of an understanding agreement between DHSUD Sec. Jose Rizalino Acuzar and Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron on Wednesday in Manila.

During the MOU signing, Acuzar committed to help the city government save the bay and ensure that decent and affordable homes will be provided to the informal settler families (ISFs).

Bayron, on the other hand, said he has been in constant communication with DHSUD officials for the city government to avail of the national government’s housing programs.

Last week, he announced the planned MOU signing and tasked concerned city government officials to prepare necessary documents.

“Right now, we want to expedite the preparation of necessary documents for the program,” Bayron said

He also stated that he has tasked city administrator Atty. Arnel Pedrosa and the city housing office with determining the number of Quito-area residents who will be relocated.

“The estimate will then be forwarded to the City Architect’s Office for the design of the housing units and the temporary settlements that will accommodate those who will be relocated,” he said.

The mayor also said the meeting with DHSUD officials was a result of their efforts in trying to access national housing programs of President Ferdinand Marcos.

“We want to ride on to the programs in order for us to be able to give decent housing to our constituents especially in the coastal areas, and at the same time, save our bays – Puerto Princesa Bay, Honda Bay, Ulugan Bay and other sea waters of the city,” he explained.

