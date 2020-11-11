Nov 11, 2020

DFA warns vs. scams targeting foreigners

Nov 11, 2020 Joyce Ann L. Rocamora

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday warned the public against scammers targeting foreigners who want to enter the Philippines despite existing inbound travel restrictions.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs warns the public against any form of scam related to the entry of foreign nationals into the Philippines,” it said in an advisory.

“The DFA does not collect a ‘travel exemption fee’ or any kind of fee whatsoever for the purpose of allowing foreign nationals to enter the country,” it added.

The agency reiterated that entry restrictions are still in place.

It asked the public to check the latest advisory of the Bureau of Immigration as to who is allowed to enter the Philippines during a State of Public Health Emergency. (PNA)

 

 

