Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has urged Filipinos to postpone their trips to the Holy Land sites while hostilities in the Gaza Strip are still ongoing.

“We haven’t put a travel ban on Israel. But our embassy has issued a travel advisory, so as much as possible, avoid traveling right now,” De Vega said during a press briefing in Malacañang.

De Vega stated that although the Holy Land sites are not located in the conflict areas, it would not be advisable to visit a country under a state of war.

“We’re not telling you not to go but we’re advising you that it’s best, if possible, to postpone them until we’re absolutely sure that the hostilities have ended because after all, even the Prime Minister of Israel has said that we are in a state of war. So, it’s not normal for somebody to want to visit the country which is in a state of war,” de Vega said.

He said holding off such leisure trips would help avoid future problems as he mentioned that there were Filipinos who had a problem with their flight out from Israel but eventually were able to get back to the Philippines before succeeding flights were canceled.

Flights were cancelled by various airlines in Asia to Tel Aviv, citing the security situation, including Hainan Airlines, Cathay Pacific, and Korean Air. Other leading international air carriers have followed suit.