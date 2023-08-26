President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. aims to alleviate bureaucratic hurdles in visa applications for international students and tourists.

He made this declaration during a recent meeting at the Malacañan Palace with the Tourism Sector Group of the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC).

“I think the easiest is to align ourselves,” Marcos said when asked about the medical requirements for international students.

Marcos, who spent 14 years studying as a foreign student in London, has expressed his support for the new recommendations put forth by PSAC. These recommendations include the standardization of application procedures and information regarding student visa requirements. Additionally, the accreditation of clinics for medical clearances and certificate requirements for foreign students was discussed.

One of the key recommendations made by PSAC is the proposal for international students to have the option of submitting their student visa applications online.

DFA officials have referenced an existing Joint Memorandum Order (JMO) No. 01, s. 2017. This order was designed to streamline regulations for the entry of foreign students into the country and aligns with the government’s policy to position the Philippines as a hub for education in the Asia-Pacific region.

As per the JMO guidelines, foreign students have the option to enter the Philippines through two pathways: either by applying for a student visa at the Philippine embassy in their home country or a consular office, or by obtaining a temporary visa initially, with the intention of converting it to a student admission status.

The JMO outlines that a foreign individual seeking a student visa from the relevant foreign service post must attend an in-person interview and fulfill additional consular prerequisites before being granted the student visa.

DFA officials informed Marcos that the necessity for an in-person interview could be waived to expedite the process. An in-person appearance would only be mandatory if recommended by government intelligence agencies due to security concerns.

In contrast to other nations in Southeast Asia that issue student visas, the DFA follows a prolonged and intricate processing period for granting student visas to foreign individuals, which runs counter to its own policy.

According to Rene Limcaoco, representing Hertz Philippines, this situation could offer a favorable prospect for the tourism industry.

He pointed out that prior to the pandemic, around five million foreign students sought car rentals. He anticipates that post-pandemic, this number could potentially double to ten million by the year 2030.

“And, predominantly, they go to English-speaking countries. There’s a large demand to learn and at the same time to learn English. For the Philippines, it’s a unique opportunity. We are an inexpensive place to get educated,” Limcaoco said.

“So, the Philippines has this unique opportunity in this segment if we can get easier visa rules,” Limcaoco added.

As of August 14 of the current year, the nation has greeted 3.4 million international guests, constituting 71.4 percent of the targeted 4.8 million baseline goal for the tourism industry this year.

Under the administration of Marcos, the aim is to generate a minimum of P2.24 billion in revenue this year, while also providing employment opportunities to 5.3 million Filipinos within the tourism sector. The administration has set its sights on attracting 4.8 million foreign visitors and accommodating 85.1 million domestic travelers this year.

In a separate development, representatives from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) have indicated the potential to simplify the documentary prerequisites, thereby reducing their quantity.

Furthermore, DTI has endorsed PSAC’s suggestion to automatically accredit at least Level 3 hospitals across the country to provide medical clearances for tourists.