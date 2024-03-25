The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) summoned the Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy on Monday to convey the Philippines’ strong protest against the recent harassment by the China Coast Guard (CCG) and the Chinese Maritime Militia during a rotation and resupply (RoRe) mission to troops aboard the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal on March 23.

DFA also instructed the Philippine Embassy in Beijing to lodge a démarche with the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The DFA emphasized that China has no right to be in Ayungin Shoal, a low-tide elevation within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and continental shelf. This is in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and was affirmed by the 2016 UN Arbitral Award.

During Saturday’s mission, CCG and maritime militia vessels once again attempted to block Philippine Coast Guard vessels and the civilian resupply boat, Unaiza May (UM) 4, from accessing Ayungin Shoal. Two CCG vessels also bombarded the resupply boat with water cannons, causing significant damage this time.

It marked the second such occurrence in March, with UM4 also suffering slight damage previously.

In a statement released today, the DFA said China’s continued interference with the Philippines’ routine and lawful activities in its EEZ is unacceptable. It infringes upon the Philippines’ sovereign rights and jurisdiction in Ayungin Shoal. The DFA demanded that CCG and militia vessels leave the area immediately.

“The Philippines has made sincere efforts to implement the instruction of President Marcos and President Xi to lower tensions. China’s aggressive action calls into question its sincerity in lowering tensions and promoting peace and stability in the South China Sea,” the statement read.

“Even as the Philippines continues to engage China in dialogue and diplomacy at the bilateral and multilateral levels, China’s aggressive actions contradict and put to waste ASEAN-China efforts to promote practical activities to foster peace and cooperation in the region,” it added.

The Philippines is likewise urging China to “take the correct track of abiding by international law and respecting the legitimate rights of other states like the Philippines, and to cease and desist from its continued violation of international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS and the 2016 Arbitral Award.”