The Regional Consular Office noted that passports are less likely to be rejected when applicants go through the online appointment system, citing lower chances of wrong documents and clerical errors in the forms that usually flag applicants’ paperwork for disapproval.

Carolina Constantino, head of the Regional Consular Office (RCO) in Puerto Princesa, stated that their office rejects 25-35% of their daily applicants. She said that most of these rejections were due to simple blunders that would eventually build up and take up the applicant’s time.

“Minsan mali yung dala-dala nilang papel, minsan mahirap mabasa yung birth certificate, and they would take time to get the requirements. However in cases like that the rejection means hindi niyo lang maitutuloy sa araw na iyon, but you are given 30 days to come back and complete your requirements ng walang dagdag bayad,” added Constantino.

Constantino emphasized the use of the online appointment system, which helped eliminate most of these errors from the application process, as the applicants themselves were the ones inputting the data into the forms.

“Pagdating nila sa opisina namin, it’s just a matter of double checking the data that they themselves have put into their application, and then tuloy na yan sila sa encoding. Yung appointments system, kasama na po dun yung pagbayad so wala na silang problema. Hindi na pupunta doon sa cashier so they skip that step,” said Constantino.

The CO-PPC noted that out of all the passport applicants for the first half of 2023, 60% were applying for a new passport, while 38% were seeking renewal. A mere 2% were in the process of replacing a lost passport, which, as Constantino pointed out, only required a police clearance and an affidavit of loss to be submitted to their office.

She expressed her disappointment over the fact that despite their office increasing the number of appointment slots to 170 from 135, a quarter of those transactions would end up being rejected due to various reasons.

“Hindi naman napupuno ang appointment slot, but let’s say everyday nasa 130 ang dumating, out of that 80 ang maaapprove,” said Constantino.

She further stated that for new applicants, the most common blunder is not having the original birth certificate from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). Since the CO-PPC also had applicants coming from outside of Palawan, some didn’t know how to transact with the PSA, or had help from unknown sources.

Constantino further explained that it is relatively straightforward for their team to determine the accuracy of the documents. Sometimes, parents assist their children, but the assistance given to the parents also turns out to be incorrect.

They have a machine that can detect discrepancies, and they take extra caution in their assessments. Since their office is conveniently located near the PSA (Philippine Statistics Authority), they even run the documents to the PSA to ensure accuracy, as there could be a possibility of issues with their machine.

In the majority of cases, the PSA double-checks because they have additional robust methods of verifying documents, Constantino added.

Constantino also said that rejected applications from those seeking to renew expired passports or replace lost passports mostly happened because the applicants were applying for a new one.

“Ang akala po kasi ng iba yung [application] doon sa dati nilang pinuntahan ay nabura na. Hindi po, we have a global system. Kahit sa abroad kayo nag-apply at di niyo naalala tapos nilagay niyo new, marereject pa rin kasi makikita namin kung ilang pasaporte ang nakuha niyo, but that doesn’t mean you can’t renew,” added Constantino.

Constantino said that for renewals or lost passports, an affidavit of loss and an explanation were the only additional requirements. If a passport was finished in another place but was not claimed due to extenuating circumstances, then the only additional requirement is a certificate of unclaimed passport, in which the CO-PPC would assist in getting.

She added that the CO-PPC is gradually growing, with the office clocking in 2,120 transactions in January this year, 61.59% higher than January of 2022.

She stressed again the relevance and usefulness of the online appointment system for most transactions. Although the office still affords a courtesy lane for senior citizens, pregnant women, PWDs, minors, and government employees, Constantino noted that the online appointment system will speed up the process.