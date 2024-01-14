The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Consular Office in Puerto Princesa, in collaboration with the 4th Air Reserve Center (4th ARCEN) of the Philippine Air Force and Robinsons Place-Palawan, organized a Crisis Management and Security Preparedness Seminar on Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, high-yield Explosives (CBRNE), and Terrorism on January 11 at the Expansion Area of Robinsons Palawan.

Colonel Eulogio Nabua, the commanding officer of the 4th ARCEN, served as the resource speaker. He covered topics including the salient features of crisis management, an introduction to terrorism, threats of CBRNE terrorism, awareness of new Improvised Explosive Device (IED) technology, and an Advocacy Campaign on Counter-IED.

Head of DFA Consular Office Liza Jane Estalilla welcomed 110 participants, including representatives from government offices like the Philippine National Police (PNP), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA).

Representatives from business establishments based in Robinsons Place-Palawan also attended.

Emphasizing the importance of safety measures, Estalilla highlighted the need for proper orientation for employees to respond effectively to various threats and crises in their workplaces.

Estalilla also underscored the close cooperation between CO Puerto Princesa and the 4th Air Reserve Center, revealing that 15 out of CO Puerto Princesa’s 25 personnel are Philippine Air Force Reservists.

Robinsons Place Manager Melody Angela Palanca expressed gratitude to DFA and 4th ARCEN for initiating the seminar.

She encouraged mall business representatives to share their newfound knowledge to develop well-informed and concerted safety strategies for potential crisis situations within the mall.