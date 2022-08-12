- Advertisement by Google -

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it would speed up the passport process by making changes to the way appointments are made now.

In cases of errors in filling up forms, the current system prevents corrections on-site, leaving the applicant no choice but to apply for the second time.

“This is something that has immediately caught our attention, and I thought we have to address this quickly. And lastly, I have already given instructions to start the process of simplifying this, allowing the system to make that correction on the spot based on the documents that are presented,” new Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs Henry Bensurto Jr. told reporters in a presser.

This could take time, but Bensurto said the system would be fixed no later than October 2022.

- Advertisement -

The official added that the agency is looking at other strategies to accommodate more applicants, including loading additional appointment slots and establishing more temporary offsite passport service centers and consular offices.

In the days that followed, Bensurto said that they would open a new consular office in Kidapawan, which would make the total number of offices in the country 36.

“Obviously, when we look at the system, there are short-term things that you can do, medium-term, and there’s also the long-term. And so we continue to assess the long-term strategy on how to simplify this and we continue to do that, with the end in view that we can make that process more efficient,” he said.

On a global scale, the DFA and its foreign service posts abroad issue up to 20,000 Philippine passports daily.

About Post Author