This Tuesday a representative from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced that they are forwarding plans for a possible expansion of authentication services in their Puerto Princesa City Office.

Carolina Constantino, head of the DFA Regional Consular Office in Puerto Princesa City, said that they are among 37 offices in the country currently applying for an apostille service as part of their physical branch, subject to the budget approval of the DFA.

Constantino mentioned that there were existing local ordinances in Palawan that made the online processing and filing of apostilles easier, but that it would be expedited even faster with the addition of a local physical service.

“I wish to say na hindi lang po kami ang humihingi. All 37 gusto magkaroon ng authentication [services] since it’s so difficult to be traveling just to get authenticated,” Constantino said.

The DFA office is located in the 2nd floor of Robinsons Malls. Constantino said that they will relay a request for an extension and expansion of their office once they finalized the renewal of their Memorandum of Agreement, the validity of which spans for ten years.

Constantino also reminded those present that the senate bill which allows OFWs and senior citizens to virtually renew their passports will still need to go through bicameral consideration before it becomes a law.