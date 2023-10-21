The consular office of the Department of Foreign Affairs in Puerto Princesa commemorated its 15th year in the city in a simple celebration at the VJR Hall of the provincial capitol last Thursday, October 19.

DFA Consular Office Head Carolina Constantino expressed gratitude to the provincial government for the support it has accorded the office, acknowledging its contributions to its success.

Constantino also reminisced how the DFA Consular Office started in the city, unveiling a photo timeline of important events that started with Ambassador Ed Aro and the first office at the Puerto Princesa City Coliseum.

She also recalled the first services delivered by DFA with the conduct of mobile passport services at the VHR Hall and in the towns of Brooke’s Point and Coron.

“I really feel honored to be able to reach this point and hear your good memories of the past 15 years. Wala pa ako dito nun; in fact, I just arrived last year.

Constantino likewise acknowledged the personnel of the consular office.

Provincial government officials who attended the event were one in voicing out the importance of establishing the DFA Consular Office in Puerto Princesa, saying how it played a big role in delivering services to the residents, particularly in passport processing.

Board Member Ryan Maminta said the DFA in Palawan plays a vital role in ensuring the province’s presence on the global stage, delivering passport services, and providing assistance to Palaweños.

He said the celebration marks a milestone for DFA and the future.

“Today’s celebration is not just about what the department has accomplished. It is also about the path that it charted for the future,” Maminta said.

“Its services will streamline the authentication process for a wide range of public documents for Palaweños. This is an achievement that speaks to the heart of our commitment to the welfare of Palaweños. We commemorate not just the 15 years of dedicated services but also the 15 years of building bridges to provide assistance and services,” he added.

Furthermore, Maminta said the DFA, together with the provincial government, can claim a living role in promoting Palawan as a destination for investment, trade, and tourism.

Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, on the other hand, said the milestone of the DFA in the province serves as a testament to the dedication, commitment, and unwavering services of the men and women of DFA Puerto Princesa.

He said that through the dedicated efforts of the consular office, the people of Palawan have been provided with vital consular services that are within our reach, such as the issuance of passports, the provision of authentication services and consular record documents, and the provision of assistance to national services.

“We at the provincial government of Palawan were witnesses to a remarkable journey of DFA Puerto Princesa, exceptional achievement, and invaluable contribution to the province,” Socrates said in a message delivered by Orphy Ordinario, who represented him at the event.

“Today, as we reflect on the incredible journey of DFA Puerto Princesa, we must also look ahead to the years to come. As our vision continues to engage in the world of responsibilities, opportunities in foreign affairs continue to grow,” he added.

Former DFA Undersecretary Henry Bensurto meanwhile recognized the consular office’s achievements, saying the “occasion is truly momentous and historic as it symbolizes our commitment to bring consular services to the public.”

“It is reassuring to know that the consular office in Puerto Princesa, through processing passports and providing support to Overseas Filipino Workers contributes to a people-centered government. Since its establishment, the passport production of the consular office in Puerto Princesa has expanded, serving more and more Filipinos,” Bensurto said in a video message.