The Philippine government has earmarked ₱800 million for the construction of the Lawak Shelter Port Project in the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG).

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) allocated this funding under the Maritime Transportation Infrastructure Program in the 2024 General Appropriations Act to enhance maritime security in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and provide a secure harbor for Filipino fishermen.

Makati City 2nd District Representative Luis Campos Jr., who also serves as the vice chair of the House Committee on Appropriations, revealed this significant development, emphasizing that this allocation is in addition to the P1.5 billion designated for the expansion of the Pag-asa Island airport.

Meanwhile, Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner announced plans to develop islands in the South China Sea, making them more habitable for its troops.

“We’d like to improve all nine, especially the islands we are occupying,” Brawner said in a command conference.

This includes bringing a desalination machine for troops and acquiring more ships, radars, and aircraft as the country shifts focus to territorial defense.